Which of these actresses look the best with birthday boy Vivian D'Sena? Rubina Dilaik, Drashti Dhami, Sukirti Khandpal – vote now

It's Vivian D'Sena's birthday today (June 28) and the first-ever dashing vampire of Indian television turns ever more handsome at 33. The actor has been keeping away from TV screens for some time now. But his fans cannot wait to see him back on the small screens or better still, OTT. So, today, on his special day, we are conducting a poll for all Vivian D'Sena fans out there. We want to know which of his pairings did you like the most. The contenders for the same are , Sukriti Kandpal and . But first, let's refresh and relive some memories a bit.

Abhay Raichand-Piya Jaiswal

Vivian D'Sena played the role of Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahaani. He played a vampire with a tragic past who meets Pia Jaiswal, a young girl who resembles his former lover. Sukriti Kandpal played the role of Pia Jaiswal in the supernatural thriller show. It is one of the most iconic characters portrayed by Vivian which changed his life and got him the fame. His chemistry with Sukriti was loved by all the fans.

RK-Madhubala

Vivian D'Sena's RK is another iconic character that he portrayed in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He played the role of an actor who is arrogant and falls in love with the naive Madhubala. His possessiveness, his caring nature had won several hearts. Vivian's chemistry with Drashti Dhami was widely appreciated. Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon is still a favourite for many.

Harman-Saumya

Vivian's last stint on TV was that of Harman Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He played the love interest of Saumya aka Rubina Dilaik. When Rubina and Vivian were on-screen, fans would make sure to not even bat an eyelid. Recently, when joined the show as Harman, fans were expecting Vivian to return too.

Vote for your favourite pair below:

All of this makes us want to see him back on the silver screens again. So, do vote so he knows that you guys are missing him a lot. Oh, and a very happy birthday to you, Vivian.