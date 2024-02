Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, along with Shiv Thakare, was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their involvement in the legal case and chose not to speak about it on public platforms. However, new information about Abdu Rozik related to the money laundering case has come up, highlighting the reason behind the ED summons to the Tajikistani singer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 stars Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik land in trouble; ED summons the duo in money laundering case

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik indirectly accuses Archana Gautam for making his life difficult [Watch Video]

ED summons Abdu Rozik: Bigg Boss 16 contestant is not an accused

According to a report in TOI, Abdul Rozik has indeed been summoned by the ED related to a money laundering case. However, he is not an accused; rather, he is a key witness. The ED is currently investigating drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi's money laundering case. Ali Asghar Shirazi is associated with Hustler Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which has financed many startups. Hustler Hospitality Pvt Ltd is also the company that has invested in Abdu Rozik's restaurant, Burgiir. As Abdu's startup was financed by Hustler Hospitality Pvt Ltd, he became a key witness in the legal case. It is alleged that the company made money through narcotic funding, and Ali Asghar Shirazi is the main accused behind all the illegal activities. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya and Abdu Rozik walk out hand-in-hand after dinner at Bandra restaurant [View Pics]

Trending Now

Speculations are rife that once Abdu learned that Hustler Hospitality Pvt Ltd is involved in illegal activities, he cut all his professional ties with the company. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also visited the ED office today and gave his statement regarding the money laundering case.