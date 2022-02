Karan Kundrra is one popular actor. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was trending on Twitter for his Space session which got a whopping 257k live listeners. Fans are obviously overjoyed and are trending RECORD BREAKER KARAN. “257K people listened him in his first ever space @kkundrra is born to break records,” read a tweet. Another comment read, “All the Records Break KaranKundrra, because he makes his own records Agreed RECORD BREAKER KARAN.” Some fans are also posting memes. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans express want makers to wake up and more

Lets start:- RECORD BREAKER KARAN pic.twitter.com/9VdSnJmbvW — Sachin ? (@sachinkr9708) February 24, 2022

All the Records Break KaranKundrra, because he makes his own records Agreed RECORD BREAKER KARAN — TEJRAN OFFICIAL FC❤️ (@FcTejRan_1) February 24, 2022

257K people listened him in his first ever space @kkundrra is born to break records RECORD BREAKER KARAN#KKundrraSquad? #KaranKundrra? pic.twitter.com/Cm8emQmBbj — Aniha Chaudhary (@anihanuchaudhry) February 24, 2022

If records refuse to be broken, shatter them RECORD BREAKER KARAN pic.twitter.com/5ZB4FBV7yS — MannuG⚡ (@Mk24044644) February 24, 2022

Karan was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. His girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the show while he came 3rd. They two are going strong and are often spotted together. Also Read - Gauahar Khan RESPONDS to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15 – 'It's people's insecurities'