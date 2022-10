Indian Idol 13 is one of the most successful shows on Indian TV. But its judges, especially Neha Kakkar gets trolled immensely. Even Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya get trolled but Neha Kakkar is mostly at the receiving end. The fact that she bursts out crying has become a meme material on various social media platforms. But there are many who feel that judges need to come across as more mature and professional on a reality show. Fans have noticed how judges just do not give any kind of technical feedback, which is ideally their purpose on the show. It is not only Indian Idol 13 but many shows that are guilty of the same. Rekha Bharadwaj who has sungs songs like Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira and Ghagra recently made an observational tweet. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Govinda offers a film to contestant Vineet Singh; says, 'You have parts of me and my wife's name'

Got to see a small clip of some reality show. Kid was quite normal but the judges acted like cartoon characters from animation shows . Fake n total acting … sad … why can’t they behave like a matured professional…. — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) October 19, 2022

After seeing her tweet, fans asked her if she is referring to Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. While she has not taken the names, fans assumed it could be these two. Indian Idol 13 makers have faced flak for showcasing emotional stories over singing. The love story of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal also got a lot of criticism from some sections. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Vaishali Takkar's ex gets arrested, Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar breaks down after Govinda praises her and more

Yes. I am sure you are talking about Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. pic.twitter.com/UhvH2HkMvd — Indian ?? (@IndianFirrst) October 19, 2022

Eye is burning due to glycerine — Sanhita Mukherjee (@SanhitaMukherj8) October 20, 2022

Kakkar hi hogi — Musaafir (@MusaafirOnEarth) October 20, 2022

Not a single comment on singing , Not a single tips for improvement ( if they know)

Auto tuners became judges of singing reality shows. — Vikram (@dreamshurtvik) October 20, 2022

Rekha Bharadwaj is known for her exemplary singing. She is one of the few singers who has stayed away from the reality show judging scene. Indian Idol 13 is doing decently on the TRP charts. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore asks Aditya Narayan why he can't learn Bengali; says 'Agar humlog Hindi bol sakte hain...' [Watch]