While Sidharth Shukla's physical presence is sorely missed by his loved ones and legion of fans, his legacy is something that has surprised everyone. And when one talks about it, Bigg Boss 13 instantly comes to our mind. His season was the most volatile, intense and gripping one ever. Sidharth Shukla was the content king of the show. But he was never keen to do Bigg Boss in the first place. His long-time friend and one of TV's most known fashion designers Ken Ferns makes a surprising revelation in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywood Life as we remember the Balika Vadhu star in a series. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sings Taaron Ke Shehar Mein beautifully; netizens say, ‘Better than Neha Kakkar,’ SidNaaz fans get emotional [Watch Video]

Ken Ferns told us, "Bigg Boss 13 was also offered to me. As we know, he was in talks to do the show. Initially, he was very hesitant but when he came to know that I was also approached, Sid called me everyday, he was like, you sign up, let us do this together. We will go the finals together. Of course, I did not do it but there was not a single day when he did not persuade me. He would call and constantly ask, 'Are you doing it?' and give me the chichhori gaalis when I said no (laughs out loud)" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sonali Phogat's daughter demands justice, Imlie duo Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan's pics go viral and more

Ken Ferns recounts the days before the finale. It seems he is one of the few who is allowed inside as he has to make costumes for the grand finale. Ken Ferns, "You won't believe it. I went inside the house three days before the finale. He dragged me towards the bathroom area the moment I went in and said, "You should have done it, we would have been in the top three together. I would have ensured that you made it to the finale. I do not know how to describe this. We had met after so many days and this was the only thing that was on his mind. Sidharth was like this. He made sure all his friends inside the house had a great run on the show." Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: First co-star Aastha Chaudhary reveals, 'He never hesitated from going out of the way to help close ones' [Exclusive]

Advertisement

Reflecting on the finale, Ken Ferns says, "We were so nervous, all his friends. The moments before the announcement was made, we were literally dying inside. It was momentous. I was outside and rarely have I seen general public crowding in such numbers to see a Bigg Boss winner."