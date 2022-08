Sidharth Shukla left an indelible mark on Bigg Boss fans, and his TV career was one of the most successful ones. While fans adored his personality on Bigg Boss 13, and loved his characters like Shivraj Shekhar from or Parth from Dil Se Dil Tak, not much is known beyond this. As part of our series, we are talking to people close to him so that his loyal and loving fans can get to know their star a little closer. His fashion designer friend Ken Ferns has revealed some very interesting details about their friendship, and the kind of person he was. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: BFF Ken Ferns makes a revelation about Bigg Boss 13 that'll take you by surprise [Exclusive]

He tells us, "In 2020, we went to Goa for a shoot. We were travelling for the first time after the pandemic, and I was keen to party. I am Goan, and I have many friends there. I remember post work Sidharth and I partied a lot, and then I left the place to party with my other friends. The next day, I saw that Sidharth was not talking to me. When he spoke, he was very rude. I really did not understand why would he behave like that. I tried asking but got rude rebuffs n number of times. Later, he asked me to come to the balcony. You won't believe it, Sidharth was upset as I had partied with other people leaving him alone. I just could not believe him." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sings Taaron Ke Shehar Mein beautifully; netizens say, ‘Better than Neha Kakkar,’ SidNaaz fans get emotional [Watch Video]

Talking further, Ken Ferns said, "He was like a child. Sidharth and I knew one another for a long time but that was the day when I felt special. I could realize how much friendships meant to him." He also divulges details of their last meeting. "It was for Dance Deewane. When he saw the jacket and kurta combo he was like you will make me look like a Delhi guy. He did not like the design. I explained to him the whole concept with Shehnaaz's in a desi outfit and all. But when he wore the outfit he loved it. I told him to listen to me (laughs)." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sonali Phogat's daughter demands justice, Imlie duo Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan's pics go viral and more