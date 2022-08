It will be a year since Sidharth Shukla's demise. While we miss him deeply it is also amazing to see how the love for him as grown manifold in the hearts of fans and audiences. Sidharth Shukla's career whether it was modelling or Bigg Boss had always been top notch. If he won hearts as Shivraj Shekhar in , he was an absolute rage after Bigg Boss 13. Aastha Chaudhary who was his first co-star from Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Naa was kind enough to share some memories of their decade long friendship which was based on mutual respect. She reveals that the star was opinionated enough right from his debut. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Manvir Singh says, 'Sid loved watching his memes from Bigg Boss 13' [Exclusive]

Aastha Choudhary told Bollywood Life, "Our friendship changed a lot over the decade. When we began working both of us were immature as we were quite young. We have had our creative differences. But our relationship was always respectful. I knew I could always count on him. If I needed a suggestion or something I could just call him and ask. We never spoke regularly but when we spoke it was like old friends catching up." Also Read - When Sidharth Shukla was accused of drunk driving and beating a man; but the truth came out later and shocked everyone

Sidharth Shukla had a great career as a model before he joined TV having done commercials for some top brands across sectors. Aastha Choudhary reveals he was never arrogant because of his body of work. "No, he was never arrogant or elitist given his portfolio. TV and modelling are two different worlds. On TV, we had to live a character day in and day out. Like others, he did have his bad days and would get upset if he felt it was not working out. Sidharth was a perfectionist. We never knew about his accomplishments like his Gladrags win or being the Best Model in the World. Sidharth was headstrong and opinionated right from the start but never arrogant. Yes, he was very firm about his thoughts." Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat, Kapil Sharma-Mika Singh and more TV bromances that made people sit up and take notice

Advertisement

She also recalls how he never hesitated from going out of the way to help someone if he felt close to that person. She says this extended not just to co-stars but could even a spot boy or someone from the production. "He cared for every person he felt connected to. He would always address them. I would say he did even more than what anyone would expect and I loved that quality. As a newcomer, I rarely voiced myself to the production house. I worked that extra mile. After a while, my health got badly affected. Sidharth told me to prioritize my well-being and occasionally spoke to my behalf to the team. Not just for me, he did this for all close ones," says Aastha.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13 and the mammoth stardom it fetched him, she says it was his raw appeal that struck the chord. "I know a few actors who were image conscious on that show. But Sid was real all through. People had loved him for his TV characters but his real side just won over millions. No one will ever attain that kind of stardom from Bigg Boss, that season was something else altogether," she says.

One of the sad instances in recent times is how people close to celebs are being trolled post their demise. Commenting on it, Aastha Choudhary said that social media has entered our lives so much that we will never get back to normal. She said, "This is because of cheap Internet (laughs). People do not wish to acknowledge that people might have different perceptions and it is okay. They have forgotten that actors too are human. It makes it harder for us to heal and move on. "