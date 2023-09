Sidharth Shukla rules hearts. He has a massive fan following and it is a heavy day today for all his fans. The actor passed away on September 2, 2021. His demise is still a big shock for each of us. We have all seen him in many TV shows, films and reality shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and many more. His performance in Bigg Boss 13 got him many fans. It was an iconic season, and the reason is Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Asim Riaz fondly remembers Sid during a concert, says, 'Nobody can replace us'

The actor's demise still brings tears to eyes. It is hard to accept the fact that we will never see him on the screens anymore. Apart from his huge fan base, the actor also earned many good friends in the industry. Each contestant from Bigg Boss 13 is his friend and his demise has hurt them all deeply.

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and others remember Sidharth

Sidharth Shukla had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Hina Khan took to Instagram stories to remember her friend, Sidharth. She shared a picture with him and wrote, "Sid my friend, May your soul and spirit rest in heaven always..Love."

Gauahar Khan wrote his name with a broken heart emoji. Mahira Sharma who was Sidharth’s co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 shared a picture with him and a heart emoji.

Sidharth Shukla’s ex-girlfriend, Pavitra Punia shared his pictures on Instagram with a long note. She wrote, “It’s been two years but you are still missed loved and remembered. Anywhere your name arises , the feeling of overwhelmed comes running , the tears of pain takes over and that moment leaves everything with a feeling of hollowness.#rip dost.Jahan bhi hai khush reh.#siddharthshukla mere liye to tu hamesha #tsunamishukla he rahega.”

Vindu Dara Singh also shared a picture of Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill’s song playing in the background. He wrote, “Will live on in our hearts forever !”

Paras Chhabra also shared a video from Bigg Boss 13 on his Instagram stories with red heart emojis. A few days ago, Asim Riaz remembered Sidharth during a concert. He made a bold statement that nobody can take his and Sidharth’s place in Bigg Boss.

Watch Sidharth Shukla's old interview for Broken But Beautiful 3

RIP, Sidharth Shukla. We miss you!