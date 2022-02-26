Remo D'Souza REVEALS he used to hate when people called him 'kaalia', 'kalu': 'But then my mom told me...'

Ace choreographer-director Remo D'Souza is pretty active on social media. He keeps sharing goofy and funny videos with his wife Lizelle D'Souza and keeps his fans entertained. This time too, he shared a video wherein he is seen lovingly telling his wife how much she means to him. The video was meant to entertain his fans but at the same time, Remo revealed how he was subjected to discrimination for being dark skinned. Also Read - Rannvijay Singha in Roadies to Remo D'Souza in Dance India Dance: 6 TV show judges who were REPLACED on HIT shows; know the reason

In the video, Remo was seen lip-syncing the singing legend 's song Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai from from the 1965 film , picturised on actor Mehmood. He said that he used to hate when people used to call him 'kaalia' or 'kalu'. So whenever he used to feel bad about it, his mom used to sing this song for him and eventually it went on to become one of his favourite songs. And now Remo sings this song for his wife Lizelle to express his love.

"I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu , but then my mom told me that it's not the #colour it's the #heart❤️ that matters ??? and use to sing this #song , since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza," Remo wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Remo is making his comeback after 11 years on dance reality show DID Li'l Masters Season 5. He will be donning his unique 'cornrows' hairstyle for this season. He is in the panel of judges along with and . The show will be hosted by popular actor . The dance reality show will be showing contestants between the age group of 3 to 13 years competing with each other. DID Li'l Masters Season 5 is starting from March 12, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.