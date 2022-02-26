Remo D'Souza REVEALS he used to hate when people called him 'kaalia', 'kalu': 'But then my mom told me...'

Remo D'Souza said he used to feel bad about when people called him 'kaalia' or 'kalu'. And then his mom used to sing Mohammed Rafi's song Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai for him, which changed his life.