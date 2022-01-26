Republic Day 2022: Bharat Ek Khoj, Surabhi, Ekaant - Watch these TV shows if you want to discover India

Today, it is Republic Day and the whole of India is filled with a sense of pride and nationalism. Over the years, Indian TV has made a lot of progress but everyone will say that the 1980s - 90s was the golden period of Indian TV. Doordarshan was the pioneer when it came to shows that showcased the glory of our nation. In fact, 90s kids can say that they watched some shows that were highly informative. You can watch some of them on YouTube. Let us take a look at five such shows that you will love if you want to know more about India's culture and heritage... Also Read - From Irrfan Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood's late stars who have left great wealth for their family members

Bharat Ek Khoj

The series was based on the book, Discovery Of India written by late Indian PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The book came out in 1946. The show was directed by Shyam Benegal annd VK Murthy. Roshan Seth played the role of Nehru. In 2013, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the whole show. Some of the prominent actors associated with it were Pallavi Joshi, late Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Om Puri and others. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence row: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Karan Mehra, these 7 celebs were also accused of beating up their wives

Surabhi

The show was a record-breaker in its own right. At a time when there was no social media, Surabhi created records at the postal department. It got 1.4 million postcards in a week. The show was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak. The quiz segment was very popular with viewers. Also Read - Baby, Raazi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ankhen and more – as Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer drops, check out Bollywood's biggest spy movies at the box office

Ekaant

The show was hosted by Akul Tripathi and came on EPIC channel. The show was like a travelogue exploring the forts and palaces of the bygone. Viewers came to know about how these once mighty monuments became abandoned after invasions. The show got a high rating on IMDB and is rated as one of the finest shows on Indian history.

So, these are three shows you can start watching if you want quality content.