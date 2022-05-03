Today it is Eid, and celebrations are due. Zeeshan Khan who was seen on Lock Upp is going to celebrate his first Eid with his lady love, Reyhna Pandit. The two made their relationship official some months back. On the occasion of Eid, wished him with a picture that is borderline racy. We can see Zeeshan Khan shirtless as he is hugging her from behind. He is wearing only a pair of white denims. We can see her in a pair of brown pants, a brown corset with a bustier. Zeeshan Khan is kissing her as he holds her close. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat season 2 to premiere on this date, Poonam Pandey reveals who will win Lock Upp and more

This is the first Eid of the couple. Reyhna Pandit has also shared pics where we can see her in a deep red salwar kameez. He is celebrating with his folks in Mumbai, and Reyhna Pandit has joined his family for the celebrations. He said that his girlfriend is more excited than he is. The handsome young actor was seen on reality shows like Lock Upp and Bigg Boss OTT. Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit had been besties for a really long time but he confessed his feelings some time back.

The couple have an age gap of ten years. Zeeshan Khan made it official some months back. The two worked together in where she played the role of his mother. Zeeshan Khan wrote, "From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in, your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can’t be true, but hey people usually don’t believe what they think they can’t have!."