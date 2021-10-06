Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 82. The actor was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure. Today, his last rites will take place in Mumbai. Now, Arvind Trivedi's co-stars from Ramayan, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri have posted heartfelt messages for him. Arun Govil wrote, "आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे। (We have lost Arvind Trivedi ji today. Undoubtedly, he will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram.)" Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Ashish Sharma, Arun Govil – on Ram Navami, revisit THESE 5 TV avatars of Lord Ram

Sunil Lahiri wrote, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe? Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman ..."

Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "my heart felt condolences to his family …a very fine human being ?#arvindtrivedi #ravan"

Arvind Trivedi has acted in close to 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati. Apart from being an actor, Arvind Trivedi was also a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. He was selected from Sabarkatha constituency. The well-known actor is also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC).