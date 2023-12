It was a sad day for the TV industry. CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredricks passed away today. Since a few days, the reports of him being on a ventilator were doing rounds. His CID costar Dayanand Shetty had confirmed that he was on a ventilator and all his fans were praying. Today, he passed away at Malad's Tunga Hospital. He was 57. It was being said that he had a heart attack but the truth is that he suffered from extensive liver damage. Reports say that he was getting treatment for some other ailment and the medicines damaged his liver. CID ended 20 years ago but is still one of the most loved shows. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - CID actor Dinesh Phadnis no more: Netizens dig out old videos of beloved Freddy to mourn his death; call him 'Our laughing reason'

The team of CID is still very close to each other. Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredricks was an important part of the team which included ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and others. Also Read - CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks passes away; Dayanand Shetty confirms the news

CID cast members share fond memories about Dinesh aka Freddy

His team of CID is extremely sad but has some fond memories to share about the actor. Aditya Srivastava spoke to Etimes and said that Dinesh was always a jolly person and the team has worked together for 21 years. He added that there are many beautiful memories of the actor. Dinesh made everyone laugh and he was the same off-screen as well. Also Read - Dinesh Phadnis health update: CID show's Inspector Daya refutes rumours of heart attack; confirms Fredricks being on ventilator

He also said that they have all stood by each other in the good and the bad times and will continue to do so. He said that CID will always be incomplete without Freddy. Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman took to Instagram to share a picture of Dinesh and called him simple, humble and lovable. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at Shivaji Satam's post:

Actor Vikas Kumar also penned down a long note for Fredricks. He took to Instagram and wrote, "His passing reiterates the biggest truth…that we all have to go one day…but while we are here, perhaps we can try and bring a smile to as many faces…just the way Freddy sir did. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May God give them strength to cope with this extreme loss."

Take a look:

Tanya Abrol also penned down an emotional note. She wrote, "Dearest Dinesh sir or how we all called him Freddy sir with love and affection. A person who made so many people laugh, be it onscreen or in real life and now that you are gone .. even then we are smiling and laughing thinking about all the stories and incidents but with teary eyes. A roller coaster of emotions. May your journey ahead be peaceful . You will be missed tremendously, not just by us and family but also by millions of your fans."

RIP, Dinesh Phadnis.