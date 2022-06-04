RIP KK: Terence Lewis pays tribute to the legend with an awe-inspiring dance on Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana Dil [Watch Video]

The death of singer KK has been a huge loss for the music industry. Krishnakumar Kunnath who is known for fab songs like Tadap Tadap, Awarapann Banjarapan, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai passed away in Kolkata. He died due to cardiac arrest. It seems he had been feeling uneasy right from the time he was performing on stage. After his performance, he felt sick even when they took him to the hotel. It seems he collapsed in the room. The final rites of the singer happened in Versova day before yesterday. Many prominent personalities from the world of music attended the cremation. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez mocked for her sparkling feather outfit; netizens say, 'Pakshirajan Ki Wife'

Now, choreographer and reality show judge Terence Lewis has made a dance video as a tribute for KK. It is simply fabulous. The video is on the song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana Dil. We can see Terence Lewis and his colleague perform moves that are a combination of freestyle and hip-hop.

KK's demise came days after the death of Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer is known for his collaboration with . In fact, he has given Emraan so many memorable songs. In the video, Terence Lewis writes, "Gone Too Soon . KK you will live with us forever !!!" Terence Lewis is known as a popular judge on TV dance reality shows. His gorgeous moves on the song are awesome and a treat for our eyes. The ace choreographer is making an appearance on Dance India Dance Lil Masters with Geeta Kapur. The trio will be reuniting.

Terence Lewis has been often asked about his friendship with . The dancer said that they are friends and he respects Nora because of her commitment to dance. This video is one of the nicest things you will see this weekend.

