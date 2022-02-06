Veteran singer passed away today morning after reportedly suffering from multiple organ failure. She had been hospitalised for about a month after contracting COVID. The veteran singer has been hospitalized in January but had been recovering and responding to the treatments. However, due to the post COVID complications, the veteran singer suffered from multiple organ failure. She breathed her last today morning at the Breach Candy Hospital. Condolences and prayers are pouring in for the veteran singer from across the country. Several TV celebs such as , , , and more have mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From Bharat Ratna to Highest French Honour – List of awards and recoginistions won by India's Nightinagle

"You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji," actress Divyanka tweeted out while consoling condoling her demise. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls how his father started his day seeking inspiration from Lata ji every morning

Hina Khan wrote the lyrics of one of the most popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale. "Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGale There will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one.. Rest in peace Om Shanti.. prayers and condolences," she tweeted. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From her first break, first rejection, favourite sport, food and more interesting facts about the late legend

The True Legend Gone …….. Rest In Peace Nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji ?? — (@RubiDilaik) February 6, 2022

An era comes to an end!! the songs, the memories, the pride.. nightingale!! Your voice will live on ma’am through your incredible body of work! Om Shanti!

#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/M65Rd7vC3h — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 6, 2022

Short of words and will always be while saying anything about this LEGEND ?

Learning to sing early on in my childhood, I was always told to follow your path by my father.

I am blessed and honoured to have shared my birthday with you ??❤️ OM SHANTI ?? #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/PbtKmSE2dN — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) February 6, 2022

A huge loss to the nation... Our nightingale is no more! My heartfelt condolences to Lata Ji's family and near ones. #RestInPeace #LataMangeshkar ? pic.twitter.com/52Kc005emu — adaa khan (@adaa1nonly) February 6, 2022

I’m Heartbroken! ?Latadidi you will always remain so special to me in my heart always and forever. You took me into your family, you treated me like your son.I will miss you so much didi. I love you! Heaven has gained a rare gem! ??

.@lata_mangeshkar #latamangeshkar pic.twitter.com/YkZuKdTuSw — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) February 6, 2022

End of an era ? RIP Nightingale Lataji ? #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/SikT2oWQrH — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) February 6, 2022

Her legacy is for eternity.

Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar

??? pic.twitter.com/guENNYy5Lk — (@sumona24) February 6, 2022

Om shanti . Sat Sat Naman .??

The VOICE is gone.. RIP Lata Ji..

An Era ended..deeply saddened.. https://t.co/wct6f1yv11 — Gaurav Khanna (@iamgauravkhanna) February 6, 2022

May your void be never filled and may your soul rest in peace, #LataMangeshkar Ji. We will miss you but your voice will stay with us forever?? pic.twitter.com/0kAHDOBAAr — (@ektarkapoor) February 6, 2022

REST IN LIGHT & LEGEND MA’AM. . DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY ? ? pic.twitter.com/EjBGBRG8yV — (@Roymouni) February 6, 2022

Ajeeb dastan hai kaha shuru kahan khatam , I listen to you every morning .. sukhkarta dukhaharta ganpati aarti ,will continue to do so for the rest of my life … #LataMangeskar pic.twitter.com/VGsg5WhRp2 — (@Thearjunbijlani) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park with full state honours. The legendary singer was a playback singer to a lot of actresses across the decades of her work in the career.

