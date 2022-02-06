Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today morning after reportedly suffering from multiple organ failure. She had been hospitalised for about a month after contracting COVID. The veteran singer has been hospitalized in January but had been recovering and responding to the treatments. However, due to the post COVID complications, the veteran singer suffered from multiple organ failure. She breathed her last today morning at the Breach Candy Hospital. Condolences and prayers are pouring in for the veteran singer from across the country. Several TV celebs such as Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Gaurav Khanna and more have mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From Bharat Ratna to Highest French Honour – List of awards and recoginistions won by India's Nightinagle
"You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji," Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka tweeted out while consoling condoling her demise. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls how his father started his day seeking inspiration from Lata ji every morning
Hina Khan wrote the lyrics of one of the most popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale. "Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGale There will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one.. Rest in peace Om Shanti.. prayers and condolences," she tweeted. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From her first break, first rejection, favourite sport, food and more interesting facts about the late legend
Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park with full state honours. The legendary singer was a playback singer to a lot of actresses across the decades of her work in the career.
Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park with full state honours. The legendary singer was a playback singer to a lot of actresses across the decades of her work in the career. Several actresses feel fortunate to have got to lip-sync to Lata Mangeshkar's voice.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.