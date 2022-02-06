RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's fans share TejRan's Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh video clips as a tribute to the legend

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra used to croon to the legendary singer's song Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh all the time whilst inside the house. TejRan fans have shared the clip as a tribute to the late singer.