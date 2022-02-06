RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's fans share TejRan's Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh video clips as a tribute to the legend

passed away today morning after suffering from multiple organ failure as a result of post-COVID complications. She was 92 and had been hospitalised at the Breach Candy hospital. The veteran singer's songs will be forever eternal. Her songs are relevant to every generation. Bigg Boss 15's duo Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra has a connection to the late singer as well. They would often groove to Lata Mangeshkar's one of the old classics Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh. And now, TejRan shippers are sharing the videos of the same as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar today. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash starrer show's trailer launch and press meet postponed following Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have sung this song inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 on several occasions. The videos are being shared by the TejRan fans. Not just Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, but also other songs are being created as their MVs.They are all going viral now.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are out of the house and are spending time with each other as and when they can. Tejasswi is busy shooting for Naagin 6 right now. And hence, they are not able to spend as much time together. Nonetheless, they steal time from their schedules to be with each other. Karan often drops by to pick her up from the set. Karan Kundrra also sometimes drops by her home. TejRan fans have also cancelled all the trends they had planned for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi have been teased a lot with the wedding question. Recently, in her Instagram live, Tejasswi had said that Karan hasn't asked her to marry him yet.