In a shocking turn of events, in the last couple of days, three actors from the television industry passed away. Aditya Singh Rajput, Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. Aditya was found dead in his apartment, Nitesh passed away due to cardiac arrest and Vaibhavi passed away due to a freak accident. Since morning, a lot of TV stars are have been mourning the demise of Nitesh and Vaibhavi. Nakuul Mehta, who worked with Nitesh Pandey in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has penned a heartfelt adieu to the actor who was also his friend and mentor.

Nakuul Mehta mourns the demise of Nitesh Pandey

A lot of celebrities from the film and television world have been paying tribute to Nitesh Pandey. His sudden and shocking demise has grabbed headlines in entertainment news, with everyone expressing their state of shock. Nakuul Mehta shared a picture of Nitesh Pandey and himself, a still from the sets of their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Nitesh played the role of his father in the popular TV show. "Pandey Saab", "Dear Nits," he writes recalling how the senior actor took him under his wings back in 2012 in Manali. It was Nakuul's first stint on television and Nitesh made sure that the young Nakuul accompanied him for dinner every night and they would drink Old Monk.

Nakuul Mehta recalls how he would watch Nitesh Pandey perform, take care of him for the next three years, enjoy food, nurture stray dogs. Nakuul recalls he would carry homoeopathy medicines for Nakuul's sore throats and sniffles. The actor also recalls the late Nitesh Pandey's mad sense of humour, his never-ending encouragement, his joy de vivre and more. Nakuul says Nitesh was a friend whose vibe and energy were the best in the business. The 3 actor writes, "I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you. So much of me on-screen is just wanting to achieve the joy & melancholy you played with such lightness of being." He adds that he will be missed but he will continue to steal from him to add to his performances.

Read the heartfelt tribute to Nitesh Pandey by Nakuul Mehta here:

Go well, Pandey Saab ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/YffTtDqI2h — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 24, 2023

and Manasi Salvi also mourn the demise of Nitesh Pandey

Disha Parmar played Nakuul Mehta's love interest in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The actress also mourned his passing. Manasi Salvi, who played his wife in the show also mourned his sudden demise.

Nitesh's brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news of his demise. Nitesh was in Igatpuri, shooting when he suffered a cardiac arrested and almost immediately passed away.