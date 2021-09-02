RIP Sidharth Shukla: Asim Riaz reaches the late actor's residence; posts, 'I am gonna meet you in heaven brother'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no more. This is sad but true. The actor who had a successful but rollercoaster career passed away due to a heart attack. It seems he died in his sleep. When he was brought to the Cooper Hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Condolences are pouring in from the TV industry. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rahul Vaidya, Kapil Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh and others expressed their sorrow and grief. Asim Riaz who had the most tumultuous relationship with him on Bigg Boss 13 put up an emotional post. It read, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik or Asim Riaz – who do you want to see as a connection/guest inside the house? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz ? (@asimriaz77.official)

It seems he was the first to rush to the actor's Oshiwara residence. His black car was seen there. Reports say that he spent a lot of time with the late actor's mother. This video has been shared by Fifafooz.

Fans adored the bond of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on the show. Everyone was heartbroken when the friendship went kaput. Sidharth Shukla had said that he had left behind all the misgivings and even wished his father on Eid. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. This news is unbelievable and heart-breaking. Our condolences and prayers for his loved ones.