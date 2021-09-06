Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. The actor reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last at home. His sudden demise left everyone numb. The actor was laid to rest on September 3 at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. Now, a special prayer meet has been held by one of the sisters of Brahma Kumaris. It is going to be an online prayer meet given the Coronavirus situation in India.

The details of the same have been shared by RJ Pritam. It is organised by sister Shivani and will take place on Zoom from 5 PM onwards. Pritam shared the announcement of the same with the caption, "Lets pray together be a part.of the session toady 5/pm zoom meeting #sidharthshukla." In the creative, Sidharth Shukla has been described as an 'angel who touched every heart'. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla's mother is a strong believer of Brahma Kumaris and in the past, we had seen Sidharth Shukla too with the members of the samaj as he had inaugurated a Brahma Kumaris hospital. Reportedly, the last rites of the actor were carried out by Brahma Kumaris customs.

Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, many stars took to their social media accounts to express grief. From , Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan to , from to , many stars had expressed shock on the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was at the prime of his career. Post winning Bigg Boss 13, he had won the hearts of millions of fans who could do anything for him. He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 as Agastya. May his soul rest in peace.