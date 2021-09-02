Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has shocked the entire industry to the core. The Bigg Boss winner died in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said that the actor was "brought dead" in the Thursday morning. Also Read - Chehre box office collection day 1 early estimates: Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller receives a lukewarm response

Shehnaaz Gill, who has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth, left the shoot midway after she got to know about the actor's demise. Her father Santokh Singh said that she is not fine and his son Shehbaz has left for Mumbai to be with her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Sharma on being called 'Bit**' by trolls, Sonakshi Sinha posts a bikini picture on fan's request and more

Fans too have been left heartbroken with the news of Sidharth's sudden demise. While expressing grief, some fans have requested the trolls not to make Shehnaaz the scapegoat like after 's death, for their own agendas. Some also requested people not to tag Shehnaaz while mourning Sidharth's death since she already might be going through a lot. Also Read - Will Rhea Chakraborty's presence affect Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre? Director Rumy Jafry RESPONDS

Dear trolls and rw, Please don't make shehnaaz the scapegoat just like how u all made rhea just for ur agendas.please be sensitive, and understand what she must be going through, not everyone is strong like rhea. Leave that girl alone ffs ? — * (@wildingmoon) September 2, 2021

Pls don't give fake news like Shehnaaz is admitted in hospital and all I'm already very scared don't play with people emotions — Luv ? (@Dark__luv) September 2, 2021

This time ....we all need to be super active ...I don't want that anyone drags shehnaaz ...plz ..

Stay united ..❤️ — megha_shehnaazian✨ (@onlysanamatter1) September 2, 2021

My heart prays for his mother , Sister and extended family and at the same time my heart is scared for Shehnaaz ? She has already seen enough since childhood, finally she was happy; She called him “her duniya” and now if she ever laughed she’ll be judged, if she cried she’ll be — ?Sky Kaur? (@sky_tw33ts) September 2, 2021

Guys Don’t switch on any media channel they will stoop any low to get TRP It’s our loss Let’s be togethar and console eo and keep strength Let’s make Sure we as fans and family always protect Sidharth’s Family which includes Our Shehnaaz as well!!#SidharthShukla — Garima back up (@BackupGarima) September 2, 2021

If I’m being honest, don’t tag shehnaaz under tweets discussing if she’s okay or what she’s feeling right now. It’s common sense we’re all in shock imagine what she’s going through be respectful and let her grieve in peace. ?? — ⋆ (@sunochandaaa) September 2, 2021

Wish atleast now people left that hatred and see him in new light #RIPSiddharthShukla hard time for family and Shehnaaz — kainat (@KainatLyfe) September 2, 2021

Hard time coming for shehnaaz.. people are going to treat her so rudely now.

Just like rhea — KZzzz???? (@AnaaarrA) September 2, 2021

Sidharth was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted and India's Got Talent.