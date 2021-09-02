Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has shocked the entire industry to the core. The Bigg Boss winner died in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said that the actor was "brought dead" in the Thursday morning. Also Read - Chehre box office collection day 1 early estimates: Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller receives a lukewarm response
Shehnaaz Gill, who has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth, left the shoot midway after she got to know about the actor's demise. Her father Santokh Singh said that she is not fine and his son Shehbaz has left for Mumbai to be with her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Sharma on being called 'Bit**' by trolls, Sonakshi Sinha posts a bikini picture on fan's request and more
Fans too have been left heartbroken with the news of Sidharth's sudden demise. While expressing grief, some fans have requested the trolls not to make Shehnaaz the scapegoat like Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, for their own agendas. Some also requested people not to tag Shehnaaz while mourning Sidharth's death since she already might be going through a lot. Also Read - Will Rhea Chakraborty's presence affect Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre? Director Rumy Jafry RESPONDS
Sidharth was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.
