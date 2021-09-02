RIP Sidharth Shukla: Fans request trolls not to make Shehnaaz Gill the scapegoat like Rhea Chakraborty – view tweets

While expressing grief on Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, fans have requested the trolls not to make Shehnaaz Gill the scapegoat like Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, for their own agendas.