RIP Sidharth Shukla: Here's what the Bigg Boss 13 winner had said about his secret wedding with Shehnaaz Gill

Fans of both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would well remember how the bubbly, chirpy young actress had openly professed her love for the former on more than one occasion. Speculations of their secret wedding had begun to spread more rapidly when a few of their fans had edited their pictures as husband and wife.