Actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner and star of 's Broken but Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla, has passed away from a massive heart attack at just 40 years of age. The news has been confirmed by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where he was rushed to today, 2nd September, early in the morning, leaving the entire industry, media fraternity and his fans in a state of shock. He looked so healthy, well-built, and energetic, making appearances recently on reality shows and having lucrative projects lined up. It does make one ponder over their own lifestyle choices. Anyway, the best way of remembering someone is through their best moments, the happy ones, and on that note, here's a cute throwback to the time Sidharth Shukla had opened up about his marriage rumours with fellow Bigg Boss contestant and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Fans of both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would well remember how the bubbly, chirpy young actress had openly professed her love for the former on more than one occasion. However, he had always maintained that they were just friends. Speculations of their secret wedding had begun to spread more rapidly when a few of their fans had edited their pictures as husband and wife. Take a look at one such pic below:

Putting the rumours to rest once and for all, Sidharth Shukla addressed one of his fan clubs on Twitter, where he wrote: "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me." Check out the tweet below:

Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 25, 2021

It was just too soon for Sidharth Shukla to bid farewell to the world. Hope you’re now in a better place.