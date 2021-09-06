Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. As per the reports, he suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where his postmortem reportedly took place. His funeral was held on September 3 at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. Several stars from the Television industry like Asim Riaz, , , Vikas Gupta, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and many others attended his funeral. Gauahar Khan, who was a part of Toofani Senior trio along with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 also paid a visit to his residence but wasn't seen. Now, she has revealed why she could not attend his funeral. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli's glamourous avatar for the show will set your hearts on fire – view pics

On Twitter, she was asked why she did not pay a visit to his home or be a part of the funeral. To this, she responded saying that she is not in Mumbai and she got to know about his demise only when she was at the airport. In Hindi, she wrote, "Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon.. Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon." A lot of Hina's fans came out in support of her and stated that they can understand her pain. Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla became very good friends as they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani seniors.

Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Hina had extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and tweeted, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth's family.Prayers for peace for all of you!"