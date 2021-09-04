Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 friend Asim Riaz had been with the family throughout. Asim had been quite emotional and heartbroken seeing his friend leave. Asim Riaz's girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana in an interview has spoken about Asim's state of mind. She said that Asim is still in shock and he had seen Sidharth in his dream the same morning he passed away. Asim is thinking about him and watching their videos together. On Sidharth's funeral day, Asim's picture made us cry. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pic of Asim Riaz sitting in a distraught state at Sidharth Shukla's funeral goes viral, Kangana Ranaut slams multiplex chains for 'bullying, arm twisting' over Thalaivi release

We saw that he was seated at the crematorium drenched in the rain. He was the first to reach the hospital and the actor's Oshiwara residence. As we know, Bigg Boss 13 was an emotion. One of the highlights of the season was the equation of #SidSim. This tragic incident has proved that what they shared was too pure. Fans are also heartbroken seeing how #SidSim finally met in such tragic circumstances. Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill on the funeral day were also quite heartbreaking. Shehnaaz is in a huge shock. Yesterday, the actress arrived for Sidharth's funeral all lost and kept crying continuously. A lot of celebrities have expressed their sadness and some of them have spoken up about her emotional and mental state having met her in person. , who attended the funeral of Sidharth Shukla shared the details of Shehnaaz's reaction when his mortal remains were burned on the pyre. And it will leave you in tears. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

"Sidharth mera bachcha," Shehnaaz kept saying continuously, Sambhavna Seth told Etimes. She also said, "Before the body was put on the platform for the pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth's feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals." Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: With Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others present to console his family, netizens feel BB13 was the 'most iconic' season in the history of Bigg Boss with the best people