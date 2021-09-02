Today morning, we woke up with a shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla's demise, which left his fans shattered. The Bigg Boss 13 winner, who was known for his performance in one of the longest-running serials , passed away after a massive heart attack in Mumbai. While we saw several celebs from the television and Bollywood industry expressing their grief on social media, popular TV star Karan Kundrra also mourned the demise of Sidharth and recalled his last conversation with him, which just a night before his death. Sharing the pic of Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Karan wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad." Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13 – Here's a look the late actor's TV journey

After his successful stint in TV, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with and starrer , where people showered love on his performance. Varun shared a pic with him on Insta to express to mourn his demise adn wrote, "Rip brother ?u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones." Stars like , , , , , Manoj Bajpayee, , , , and many others mourned his demise.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3, which also featured Sonia Rathee in a lead role. The web-series turned out to be one of the most watched shows of the year. The 40-year-old star is survived by his mother and two sisters.

