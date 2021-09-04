RIP Sidharth Shukla: Mumbai Police registers a case of ‘Accidental Death’

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. Mumbai Police have registered actor Sidharth Shukla’s passing away as an accidental death. This development took place on Friday as the doctors said that the cause of death is inconclusive and more tests will be conducted to give a final report. It is been suspected by the Mumbai police that the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep. But a final word on the case will be released after the chemical analysis and a histopathology report of the actor’s viscera. Also Read - Have the paparazzi been insensitive in their coverage of Sidharth Shukla's death? Vote Now

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar revealed this in an interview with Indian Express. He informed that once the chemical analysis report is out and confirms that Sidharth died of a heart attack, the police will close the case declaring it a natural death. Dr R Sukhdev, head of the forensic department in Cooper hospital revealed that Sidharth Shukla had passed away hours before he was brought to the hospital and hence police have registered the incident as an accidental death case.He also went on to inform that if a person dies on a doctor's clock at the hospital, a final report is created by the doctor ascertaining the cause of the death. But Sidharth being a big star who died at his residence, the police had to follow the protocol and conducted the post-mortem, followed by the chemical analysis test.

As per reports, Sidharth complained of uneasiness and anxiety on Wednesday night and his mother and Shehnaaz gave him ice cream and cold water to feel better. He tried to sleep again and then never woke up.