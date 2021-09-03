RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rahul Mahajan and Aly Goni share how Shehnaaz Gill is dealing with this loss; say, 'Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya'

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Rahul Mahajan and Aly Goni speak about Shehnaaz Gill's condition and how she is dealing with this loss.