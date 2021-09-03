Sidharth Shukla's demise has left us shell shocked. His fans, family and friends are in a depressing state. Celebs from Bollywood and TV have expressed their grief and said that the actor has 'gone too soon'. Fans of Sidharth are also worried about Shehnaaz Gill who was his close friend. Who didn't wish to see #SidNaaz getting married? Sidharth and Shehnaaz were always a made for each other match. Ever since Sidharth passed away there have been reports that he apparently passed away sleeping in Shehnaaz's lap. Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed what Shehnaaz had told him. Santokh Singh said, "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha 'papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?” Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and others arrive at late actor's residence to pay their last respects – watch videos

Shehnaaz is at Sidharth's residence currently. Many TV and Bollywood stars had been to Sidharth's house. Rahul Mahajan and Aly Goni have shared how Shehnaaz Gill is dealing with this loss. Rahul Mahajan in an interaction with the media revealed that Shehnaaz Gill had gone pale. He said, "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything." Aly Goni also wrote a heart-breaking tweet about Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gayaBroken heart stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken." Rahul Mahajan also spoke about Sidharth Shukla's mother.

He said, "Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me 'death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.' She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime."