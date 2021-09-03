Today, we saw the last rites of Sidharth Shukla taking place and his close friends from the industry including Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , , Arti Singh, , Paras Chhabra and others attending the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many heart-breaking moments from the funeral made their way to the internet and we saw , , Gauahar Khan and slamming paps for invading the privacy at late actor's funeral. They criticised paps and asked them to let the family grieve in peace. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood or Vishal Aditya Singh - Who do you think will get 'Ticket to Finale' next week? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “baबाँ भannaaटी“ (@suyyashrai)

While Suyyash shared a note on his Insta-story, which reads, "PLEASE !!! Dear Media... Its brilliant how you guys come and be a part of our events and be a part of happiness and trust me we reallyyy reallly appreciate it and feel touched by that... but days like today when someone has lost their loved ones...you all should let them be...in their own space...and give them THEIR TIME... with THEIR LOVED ones to say a final goodbye in peace A Its heartbreaking to see them struggle just to step out of the car and reach there !! Its okay times to let it be ! I know most of you are doing your jobs but its a request from the bottom of my heart to let such events be just a family affair," Gauahar Khan called out the insensitivity of the situation and wrote, "This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang ur heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a loved one ! Be ashamed , very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy." She even bashed the actors, who removed their masks for the paps and wrote, "An I actors flown personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked , hang ur head In Shame too ! Disgusted with everything that is going on . If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul , rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked ! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya or Varun Sood – Who do you think will get rid of 'fear phanda' next week? Vote now

Rahul Vaidya shared a note, where he wrote, "I think our country badly requires a Funeral management agency." On the other hand, Kushal Tandon wrote, "And actors/known personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang ur head In Shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad I am sorry sid! rest in peach super star." Also Read - Epic Throwback! Sidharth Shukla's picture from the 2004 Gladrags Manhunt Finale goes viral; Abhinav Shukla is also seen with him as a finalist

RIP Sidharth Shukla.