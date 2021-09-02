RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill leaves shoot after hearing about the actor's shocking demise

Life has again showed us that it can be very cruel. Sidharth Shukla has passed away at 40 due to a fatal cardiac arrest. It seems he took a medicine at night, and did not wake up in the morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, loved ones and fans. It seems Shehnaaz Gill was busy with a shoot when she got the news. The actress immediately left her shoot to head to the hospital. Our hearts go out to the young singer-actress who loved Sidharth Shukla like a BFF and family member. Just last week, they were together on Dance Deewane 3 and our faces lit up seeing their chemistry. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla gets caught in the MIDDLE of online toxicity; urges fans, 'Please DO NOT REPEAT, let's be dignified'

The actor's post-mortem should be out in a couple of hours. It seems the last rites will be done in the evening. His sister and her family is there at the hospital while his mother is apparently home at the actor's Oshiwara residence. While there are reports that he took some medication at night, the actor was not suffering from any kind of health issue. In fact, Sidharth Shukla was known for his passion for fitness and did not miss out out on any sessions as soon as gyms opened up. Also Read - 7 irresistible pictures of Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla that justify his most eligible bachelor title

The official post mortem report is awaited in a while. Our hearts go out to Shehnaaz Gill, his family and her family members. We know that he was very close to her brother Shehbaz as well. Our prayers are with them. His last project Broken But Beautiful 3 was a huge hit on the OTT platform. People loved his performance to the hilt. Also Read - If you haven't seen Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 as yet, Vikrant Massey's VERDICT on the show will make you binge-watch it now – watch EXCLUSIVE video