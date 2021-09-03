RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill performs special pooja along with the family for the late star â€” view pic

Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains have become one with the elements as the final rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. It seems his mother, Rita Shukla lit the pyre. A picture has come from the crematorium where Shehnaaz Gill is seen doing a pooja. Before the body was cremated, they did a small pooja as part of the last rites. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen sitting for the pooja along with his sisters. The heart-wrenching visuals of Shehnaaz Gill from the crematorium have left us shattered. The young lady looks absolutely distraught. There are visuals of how her brother, Shehbaaz and Vikas Gupta have held her up. Also Read - Watch: Sidharth Shukla's LAST award where he thanked fans for making #SidNaaz win the Best Social Media Couple

It is a fact that Sidharth Shukla's family treated her as one of their own. Shehnaaz Gill was seen at Lonavala some days back when they enjoyed a drive with the whole family. SidNaaz fans were on cloud nine on seeing those pics. We did not know that the joy would be so short-lived. It seems the actor's funeral happened with the Brahmakumaris ritual. He was a follower of their teachings. We do not know if this pooja was one done by the Brahmakumaris.

Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and others were seen at the crematorium. The actor was riding high on the success of his web show, Broken But Beautiful 3. It seems he was being considered as the host of Ace Of Space. This is indeed one of the most devastating and heart-breaking losses!