Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, 2021 left many in shock. Not just the Shukla family, his demise affected his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's family too. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then they shared a very close bond. The singer-turned-actor was inconsolable during the actor's funeral. Now, it is Shehnaaz's brother and father who have remembered Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is broken, devastated, lost... friends from the TV industry share what the actress is going through and it is heartbreaking
On Instagram, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz made post remembering his 'Sher'. He shared a laughing picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "Nothing shakes the smiling heart ❤️ @realsidharthshukla SHER ? APNA." He also posted a picture of Sidharth on his Insta stories. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death: 'Shehnaaz Gill is not fine, Shebaaz has left for Mumbai'; reveals father Santokh Singh Sukh
On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh stated that he is not able to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 winner and wrote, "Vishwas nahin ho raha Tum hamesha Dil mein rahoge." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shares an UNSEEN family picture; leaves fans confused
Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, a lot of celebrities from Bollywood and Television industry had expressed grief. From Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee to Arjun Bijlani, Kushal Tandon, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and many more had mourned his death.
The funeral took place on September 3 and it saw the presence of stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, Sambhavna Seth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others. A prayer meet for Sidharth Shukla was held yesterday on Zoom.
