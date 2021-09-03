RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha changes his Insta profile pic to that of Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's demise has come as a shock and devastating news for us. The actor passed away yesterday due to a cardiac arrest. Today, the funeral took place at the Oshiwara crematorium. Shehnaaz Gill's brother and mother were also seen at the last rites. He flew down yesterday just after getting the news. Her mother has come over as well. We knew that Sidharth Shukla was much loved by her family. His biggest fan was her brother, Shehbaz Gill. The bonding between Shehbaz Gill came as a connection in Bigg Boss 13 was heart-warming and entertaining. Shehnaaz's mom was seen at her b'day celebrations that happened in the outskirts of the city. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

Now, Shehbaz Gill has changed his Twitter and Insta profile adding a pic of Sidharth Shukla in the DP. This shows how much they loved one another. This morning, we got the heartbreaking news that he passed away in her lap. It seems he complained of chest pain when he got home from a long meeting. Shehnaaz Gill who was at his place gave him nimbu paani and later his mother gave him ice-cream. It seems he kept on feeling uneasy. At 1.30 pm he slept on Shehnaaz Gill's lap for comfort. In the morning, she found that he was not responding. She raised an alarm and he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where they declared him dead upon arrival.

The singer-actress reportedly fainted twice during the final rites. They had to call in a doctor. Sidharth Shukla's family did a puja and she was part of the last rites. Rumours are also coming that they planned to marry in December 2021. This is indeed a devastating tragedy. Almost every co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 came to pay their final respects to the dashing actor. We send prayers to the family and Shehnaaz Gill.