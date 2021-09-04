The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 40-year-old TV star passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. While we saw celebs bidding adieu to the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor with a heavy heart, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill has penned a heartfelt note for Sidharth as he wrote, "MERA SHER U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U." Shehbaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla bonded over in Bigg Boss 13, when the former entered the show to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals how he began sweating after he spoke to Sidharth Shukla on the phone after exiting Bigg Boss 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

MERA SHER ? U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS ?WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW ? AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON ? I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U ? @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/rOnJsPkjlC — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) September 3, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's family had released a statement requesting media to draw a line as it reads, "We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace."

The funeral happed on September 3 at Oshiwara. Shehnaaz with her brother Shehbaz reached the crematorium in a bad state. She was seen crying inconsolably in her car and was being held by her brother. As soon as Shehnaaz arrived at the crematorium, she took Sidharth's name and ran towards the ambulance.

RIP Sidharth Shukla.