It is sad but true. Sidharth Shukla is no more. The handsome actor passed away at the age of 40 due to a fatal cardiac arrest. The news has come as a huge shock to fans who still cannot process the fact that this has actually happened. Sidharth Shukla had touched new heights of stardom after his stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actor suffered the heart attack today in the morning. When they brought him to Juhu's Cooper Hospital he was declared dead on arrival. More details are awaited. The doctors and Mumbai Police have confirmed his demise to the media. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla came to receive his mom, relatives at airport and his caring gesture towards them is winning hearts – watch video

Fans are devastated by this news. Sidharth Shukla left memorable performances in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and other shows. He had been very successful in his modelling career as well. Check out the reactions on social media... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo creates fan frenzy; fans pick Indian Idol 12 winner and more

Jindgi ka koi bahrosa nhi dost kuch bhi ho sakta hai kabhi bhi kabhi soncha nhi tha ye bhi hoga

Hm sadi k sapne dekh rhe the dono ki aur ye ho gya #SiddharthShukla #Sidnaaz — Tasvi (@Tasvi6) September 2, 2021

Ye kb huaa kaise huaa Sid apne career ke peak pe the ❣️

Ye sb kyuuu

Koii Bol do ki ye jhut hh plzz

???? #SidNaaz — Dr Geetanjali Suman (@Geetika28316664) September 2, 2021

When fans are so devastated.. I can't imagine what his MOM must be going through right now.. She loved him soo much... God please give her strength ??#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/aBnq6DcKqi — ??? ? (@DTweets33) September 2, 2021

you are always loved nd never forgotten ? may your soul REST IN PEACE #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/TmrcxrWZ65 — ANNIE THAPA (@AnishaT28034128) September 2, 2021

Shocked and Speechless. Om Shanti #SiddharthShukla . Sending my prayers to the family, to bear the pain. Can’t imagine what the parents must be going through. Terribly sorry ? and sad.#SidharthShukla #SidharthaShukla #Sad #RIP pic.twitter.com/8jPdUERjpR — prayaggraj tillavat (@prayaggraj) September 2, 2021

Man of his words....who explain fake feminism nd real women empowerment in jst 2 minutes is no more ....#RIP ??? #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/1Ea24D1UCN — Dharamveer Singh (@dvsdeora) September 2, 2021

This is indeed the most shocking news from showbiz after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Also Read - Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor pens an adorable note for beau Milind Chandwani as they complete 2 years of togetherness