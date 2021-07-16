RIP Surekha Sikri: Avika Gor mourns the demise of Balika Vadhu's Daadisaa; says, 'I would always love you, my guardian angel' - view post

It is a sad day for everyone associated with Balika Vadhu. Surekha Sikri is no more. The actress, 75, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She had suffered a couple of strokes and her health was down since past three years. Condolences are pouring in from the fraternity. Avika Gor who played Anandi in the iconic show, Balika Vadhu put up a pic with a caption, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel. RIP" Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 New PROMO: Meet the new Anandi who will fight against child marriage

In a statement to the press Avika Gor said, "Saddened to know about the demise of My mentor Surekha Sikri Ji , One of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian Cinema, a legend. She inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. Surekha Mam was an inspiration and showed the way with grace."

The actress said that Surekha Sikri showed actors the way on the sets of Balika Vadhu. She says the veteran was grace personified. Avika Gor said she is an inspiration for people like her who saw her as a role model and wanted to follow her footsteps. Avika said, "Her love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like her. Very lucky to have started my journey with having her around. It was a blessing and I am sure wherever she is, she is blessing me and helping me grow. I have learnt to stay grounded from her."

Avika says that Surekha Sikri never made anyone feel conscious on the sets. She says, " I learnt from her that everyday every character needs 100% of you. I have seen her work really hard and that will always be my inspiration."