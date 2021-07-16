RIP Surekha Sikri: Maha Kumbh co-star Gautam Rode remembers how he was scared to hug her tightly as she looked so fragile [Exclusive]

One of the doyens of Indian cinema Surekha Sikri has left us today. The actress is known as Daadisaa from the show Balika Vadhu all over India and abroad. Post that, it was her sparkling performance as Dadi in Badhaai Ho that left fans awestruck at her acting chops. BollywoodLife spoke to Gautam Rode who worked with her on the show, Maha Kumbh. He told us, "She was a wonderful person and fantastic artiste. I remember my character of Rudra was an orphan on the show. So, finally when he comes to know of his daadi (grandmother) he just rushes into her arms and hugs her tightly. When I saw Surekha Ji for the first time, I was worried. She looked so fragile. Plus, I was conscious about her age. When I told her, she simply said, "Arre Tu Kar." Also Read - RIP Surekha Sikri: Jagya aka Avinash Mukherjee recalls the veteran actress' dedication; reveals she was back on the sets of Balika Vadhu a day after her husband's demise

The actor also reminisced about how respectful she was on the sets. He says, "She would treat everyone with respect. Right from the spot boys to the director, we never saw her throwing airs just because she was a senior artiste. This is her legacy. When you see such perfection from your seniors you want to pass it on to your younger colleagues. She was always very respectful, poised and elegant."

Gautam Rode reveals that Surekha Sikri never made anyone feel conscious given that she was an acting institution in herself. "She would keep to her. Surekha Ji was an introvert in that way. Also, there was a generation gap. Actors like me grew up watching her work, but she never made people feel uneasy or unsure of their skills. She was very easy-going," he says. Surekhi Sikri is survived by a son, Rahul who is an artist. Her husband Hemant Rege passed away 12 years ago due to a heart attack.