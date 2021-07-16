RIP Surekha Sikri: 'She was a cutie, a darling of a lady,' says her Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani co-star Siddhant Karnick [Exclusive]

One of the finest actresses of Indian cinema Surekha Sikri is no more. The lady passed away at 75 due to a cardiac arrest. This is indeed a huge loss for the fraternity. All of us adored her as Dadisa from Balika Vadhu. She was the scene-stealer in Badhaai Ho. BollywoodLife got in touch with Siddhant Karnick who was her co-star in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She had played the role of his grandmother on the show which had a royal setting. Siddhant Karnick told us, "This is a sad news. Today is also the first death anniversary of my father. Her passing away on this day feels like a double blow. My heart is very heavy." Also Read - Anupamaa: Parull Chaudhry of Divya Drishti fame to enter TRP topper; shares BTS pictures from the sets

Talking about her, Siddhant Karnick said, "She was a cutie, a darling of a lady. I will remember her as a very elegant person. When she was not in front of the camera, she did sit down quietly and was a picture of serenity. But once you said action her face did light up, and her energy was infectious. She was a powerhouse actress, a masterclass in acting. I remember this one scene when we were shooting outdoors. She was sitting quietly in the relaxed natural surroundings but her transition when we filming was mesmerizing. At her age she was energetic and full of life."

He also revealed about a chat they had when they bumped into each other at a park. He says, "I was working out in this park and she also came for a walk. They had a long conversation. On sets, we did not talk much on a personal life as I do not like to invade someone's space, especially of a senior artiste. But that talk was a wonderful one. She was so sweet that you just felt like hugging her tight. All my memories are wonderful ones."