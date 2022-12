The demise of Tunisha Sharma has sent shockwaves in the nation. The actress died by suicide at the age of 20. It is being reported that she was in turmoil after her split from co-star Sheezan M Khan. They were the main leads of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Friends like Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Sayantani Ghosh and others have put out posts for the actress. Kanwar Dhillon who was her friend from Chandigarh is devastated. He had rushed to the hospital in Vasai to be with her mother, Vanita Sharma and her family in the moment of crisis. In his note, he grieved on why she did not call as always when she needed that someone to talk to. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress' uncle reacts on Sheezan M Khan's reported statement that they split over religious differences; says, 'Then why did you start all this?'

It seems she stayed for three months with Kanwar Dhillon and his family in the first lockdown. He said that he was happy to see that she had found a home with his family. Kanwar Dhillon got emotional thinking that she left behind her loving mother and a career she had worked so hard for.

Kanwar Dhillon's friends sent him strength. Fahmaan Khan said he knew it was a tough time. He conveyed his deepest condolences to him and the family of Tunisha Sharma. The actress had said that Kanwar Dhillon was her best friend in the industry. Jayati Bhatia expressed appreciation for the Pandya Store actor saying he was the truest friend one could ask for.

The final rites will happen at 3 pm today at Mira Road. The family was waiting for her aunt who came down from England. The cops have recorded statements and taken phone call details. The phones are with forensics. Sheezan M Khan is the brother of Falaq and Shafaq Naaz.