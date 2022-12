Actress Tunisha Sharma has died by suicide at the age of 20. She attempted suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of Sheezan Khan, the lead actor of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but she could not be saved. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide at 20; hangs herself in makeup room of the lead actor of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

According to 24, Tunisha was feeling tensed for the past few days. When she was being approached for a byte, she had postponed it saying that she isn't in a good situation and had asked the mediapersons to come back the next day. She usually used to greet everyone with a smile and was always excited to talk to the media. She played the role of Mariam in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed at a press con, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble gets hitched to Dhawal and more

Just three days ago, Tunisha had said in her interview that she wanted to go back home to her hometown in Chandigarh and celebrate the Christmas eve and shared her New Year plans. She had also shown her excitement to ring in her birthday on January 4 with her family and friends. Also Read - Mohsin Khan's BTS pictures from his upcoming music video with Tunisha Sharma go VIRAL

She had talked about how her mom used to make good food and shower her gifts to make her feel special. She had said that she was missing her friends from her hometown was going to take some time off from her ongoing shoot.

The report claims that Tunisha and Sheezan were apparently dating. She reportedly had a fight with Sheezan on the sets before she decided to hang herself in his makeup room. However, it is uncertain to say what led Tunisha to take such drastic step to end her own life and it is now a matter of police investigation. Just five hours ago, the actress had shared a behind the scenes video while doing her makeup on the sets.