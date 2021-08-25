and were one of the most adorable TV couples among the masses as we saw fans showering love on the duo on social media. But in 2020, the fans were heartbroken after they announced their breakup. While Asha was slammed by the public for their split, they never shared the reason behind their split as they wanted to keep it a private affair. Now, Rithvik has finally opened up about it but refused to share anything related to their split. Also Read - Mouni Roy flaunts her toned back in a crimson gown, proving her oomph quotient is unmatchable — view pic

During an interview with By Invite Only season 2, the actor said, "First thing first, I'd like to say definitely stand by it. I think I don't have to explain anything to anyone. I think it's been one the best things that have ever happened to me those 9-10 years of my life. It really made me who I am. She really really helped me become so much better of a human being."

He praised Asha Negi for her beautiful nature and said that he will be always grateful to her. "I can't thank her enough. I think it's been a beautiful union that it was, up until the time it was. Of course, we probably have different ways to.. alag-alag journey pe nikle hain humlog but with so much love and so much gratitude in my heart. That's all that I live by every day," added the star. The love between Asha and Rithvik blossomed on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

On the professional front, Rithvik Dhanjani was recently in Cartel alongside , Jitendra Joshi, , Girija Oak, , Anil George, Amey Wagh, , Divya Agarwal, Aditi Vasudev, Pranati Rai Prakash, Mrinal Dutt, Krishna Kaul and others in pivotal roles. The web-series garnered positive reviews from the audience.