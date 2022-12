Rithvik Dhanjani is back with the show DateBaazi. It is a fun dating show where parents select dates. As we know, finding people to date can also be quite tough. One would imagine that someone like Rithvik Dhanjani would have no lack of dates given that he is one of the most eligible, handsome and successful hunks of the TV industry. Rithvik Dhanjani said, "No, I have been single for the past three years. I have not dated anyone." There is a saying that dating is tougher for actors than it is for normal people. This is what Rithvik Dhanjani had to say. Also Read - India Lockdown: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals why he made the film, 'It is a story of survival that everyone...' [Exclusive]

He told us, "It is not that actors find it tough to date. Dating is not hard per se. But I feel it is tough to find the right person. There are constant distractions and temptations. At times, we meet a lot of people. I would say that finding the right person is tough." Rithvik Dhanjani also shared some tips with us on safe dating. We asked him about it in the light of the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case. He refrained from commenting on the case but said that personal safety should be a priority.

Rithvik Dhanjani said he was lucky enough to be never cat-fished by anyone. He said that he had been with one person for nine years and has not dated anyone post that. ICYMI, he was in a serious relationship with Asha Negi. He said that he has been lucky with people. "Thankfully, I never had such an experience. I am sure that people who had such an interaction would be traumatized. It can scar people for life."

He said he is in a very good space professionally. Rithvik Dhanjani said he is enjoying the learning experience of every project across mediums.