Noted Film and Television actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last today at 12:30 am. The news of his demise has come as a huge shock to everyone in the Indian entertainment industry. A lot of people are mourning Rituraj's sudden demise. Rituraj Singh had only just entered Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He played the role of Yashpal in the popular Tv show. Yashpal was the cafe owner where Rupali's Anupamaa worked. Vaquar Shaikh, another new entrant on Anupamaa, has reacted to the untimely demise of Rituraj Singh.

Vaquar Shaikh mourns the demise of Anupamaa co-starRituraj Singh

In an exclusive conversation with BolywoodLife, Vaquar Shaikh tells us that the whole cast and crew of Anupamaa are in shock. "We are in shock. I do not know how to react to this news. It just feels unbelievable. The whole crew of Anupamaa is in grief. We prayed for him for a while. We just shot together some days back. In fact, there are references of him in tonight's episode. This is very sad."

Vaquar had the chance to work with Rituraj Singh in another TV show called Banegi Apni Baat. Shaikh recalls the actor as extremely popular actor but very humble too. They would call him Ritz. Vaqaur talked about Singh's background. The late actor hailed from Delhi. He learned acting from Barry John alongside Shah Rukh Khan. On set, Vaquar says Rituraj was a very helpful guy who had a great smile. Shaikh is still in shock and doesn't know how to react. "This is sad and tragic. I am sure Indian TV audiences will never forget him," he concludes.

Rituraj Singh TV works

Rituraj Singh has mostly worked on television. He did not just act out characters but lived them and his performances stayed with the audience. Rituraj Singh also worked as a host on several shows. He played the role of Vikram in Banegi Apni Baat Tehkikaat. Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji, Rishtey - The Love Stories, Kutumb, K Street Pali Hill, Kulvaddhu, Jersey no 10, CID, Adalat, Jyoti, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now Anupamaa were some of the shows he was a part of.