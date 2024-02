Rituraj Singh passed away yesterday (February 20). He suffered a cardiac arrest and was 59 years old. His passing away came as a huge shock for everyone. The television and film industry was deeply hurt by his demise. Rituraj Singh has been a part of many TV shows, films and even web shows. He was one of the finest actors in the industry. Rituraj Singh has done TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hitler Didi, Beintehaa, Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, CID, Diya Aur Baati Hum and more. He was recently seen as Yashpal in Anupamaa. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan's post will leave you teary-eyed

BollywoodLife gets you the latest entertainment news and TV news updates.

Yashpal is the owner of a restaurant named Spice and Chutney in America. Anupamaa worked under Yashpal in the show but later, we saw Yashpal leaving the country for some work and his brother, Yashdeep took his place. Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi spoke to Pinkvilla and said that Rituraj wasn't feeling well and hence he had taken a little break.

Rajan Shahi talks about why Rituraj took a break from Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi said that it is a sad news as he has known Rituraj for more than twenty years. He had directed Rituraj twenty years back and later brought him in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then in Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi shared it is a sad loss to the industry and his prayers are with Rituraj's family.

The Anupamaa producer further said that he will always remember him with a smile for the enthusiasm he had. He called Rituraj a fine human being who always kept everyone on the set happy with his positive approach.

He added, "Rituraj used to pep up everyone, and he was a person full of life and enthusiasm. His energy level was brilliant." As per reports in the portal, the last rites of the actor will be held today morning (February 21).

RIP, Rituraj Singh.