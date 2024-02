The sudden demise of Anupamaa fame Rituraj Singh has left the industry shell-shocked and how. Rituraj played the role of Yashpal Singh the cafe wonder in America who gave shelter to Anupamaa’s character. The actor was not present in the show for a few weeks owing to health issues and it was last night he took his last breath. The 59-year-old actor has worked in several TV shows and films. His co-star and TV actor Hiten Tejwani expresses a huge shock over his sudden demise. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly and more film and TV celebs mourn the actor's sudden demise

In an exclusive chat with BL, Hiten called Rituraj a very nice person and revealed he had been unwell for more than 15 days. "He was a great human being. I worked with him briefly in Ghar Ek Mandir. In Kutumb we did a lot of work together. He was always joking around. Working with him was fun. His home is not far away from my place. Some times, we did bump into one another as he would walk his dog. But we did not visit one another that often. I was unaware of the pancreatic issues that has been written about. ".

He further added, ?"I did not see him in a fortnight but did not assume that he was ailing. He would always be busy with his work and travel. This is very sad. Rituraji was a really nice person. This demise is sudden and shocking for us. It seems he was unwell for the past 15 days and it got worse."

Rituraj was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalised for more than weeks and last night he died due to cardiac arrest. Currently, the entire TV industry is in a state of shock, Anupamaa actors have been frozen over the death news of Rituraj. Rupali Ganguly to Vaquar Shaikh expressed their grief over his death. Rest in Peace.

