Rituraj Singh passed away today at the age of 59. He breathed his last today at 12:30 am and suffered a cardiac arrest. This came as a big shock for many people from the industry. Rituraj Singh has been a part of many big TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hitler Didi, Beintehaa, Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ghar Ek Mandir and more. He was last seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He has also done many films and web shows. Rituraj Singh was also an important part of Nakuul Mehta's TV series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He played the role of Nakuul's father in the show.

Nakuul Mehta pens a heart-touching note

Nakuul Mehta is deeply shocked by the passing away of Rituraj Singh. He took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Rituraj Singh and penned down a heart-touching note. He shared how he got a chance to share screen space with his TV hero.

He wrote, "For any 90s kid who grew up on Indian television, the man to my left was the guy to watch out for! His electric presence, frenetic energy and full bodied acting chops always had me in awe. I got a chance to play his on screen son on 2 seasons of a lovely show we made pre & post pandemic, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and therein I had my moment with my TV hero."

"Vividly recall shooting a pretty sensitive scene with him & my reel mother where his contribution was limited to reacting to the drama between the mother and the son . For some reason we kept taking multiple chops at the scene but at every point he kept coming back to me and whispered words of encouragement in my ear. He was clued in, his energies goading you to do better and always a pat on the back & good word for what we did!" he added.

Nakuul recalls doing a sensitive scene with Rituraj Singh

Nakuul further spoke about a sensitive father-son scene he did with Rituraj Singh and how it felt so real and beautiful to perform. He wrote, "Our last scene together was from S2 where we shot a very sensitively written scene of an estranged son trying to have a conversation with his widowed father and it felt so real and beautiful and it flowed. We finished the scene, took this picture you see right now and then he embraced me and this time it wasn’t a whisper but in his full blooded voice told me that he was proud of me and that I reminded him of his younger days! We promised to keep in touch. I probably ran into him at an awards function last and that’s that. Woke up to the news of his passing away this morning! I know he gave me great joy as an audience and then he gave me us some more whilst sharing a set with him. Go well, Ritu Sir"

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

RIP, Rituraj Singh.