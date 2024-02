Rituraj Singh passed away today. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was 59 years old. The actor has been one of the most popular stars. He has been a part of movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Yaariyan 2, Satyamev Jayate 2 and more. He was also recently seen in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force. He also did many other web shows. Rituraj Singh is very popular in the TV industry. He has been a part of many big shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hitler Didi, Beintehaa, Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, CID, Diya Aur Baati Hum and more. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rupali Ganguly and more film and TV celebs mourn the actor's sudden demise

Many of the TV and Bollywood stars are shocked by the news of his demise. Rituraj Singh was seen as Purushottam in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was seen during Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's story in the show. Now, Mohsin Khan has shared a heart-touching post for Rituraj Singh on Instagram stories. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira to shift base to Dubai amidst Yuvraaj's threats; will Armaan stop her after Ruhi's love confession?

He shared a picture with Rituraj Singh and wrote, "Rituraj Ji. The most passionate actor I have come across in my life. A beautiful soul and such a pleasant man with a beautiful smile and that commanding voice." The picture also has Shivangi Joshi.

He shared another story where other stars from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have posed with Rituraj Singh. He wrote, "Rituraj ji would always praise you... guide in a scene. He was a perfectionist. I wish me met more often. I'm going to miss your voice saying 'Hey you handsome man, kaisa hai."

Rituraj Singh was recently seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He played the role of Yashpal Dhillon who is the owner of Spice and Chutney restaurant where Anupamaa works.

RIP, Rituraj Singh.