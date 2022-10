Karan Kundrra and ' song Akhiyan was released a couple of days ago. It gained popularity quite quickly given the two popular celebrities who featured in the song. Soon the song began trending and fans of both TV stars started making reels and sharing them online. And out of everyone who is making reels on Akhiyan is TV and film actress Riva Arora. The reel is going viral online and how! Karan Kundrra and the singer of Akhiyan, Shekhar Khanijo also featured in the reel video. However, it is going viral for the wrong reason. Also Read - Oh No! Aasiya Kazi's return to TV with Mere Papa Hero Hiralal cancelled due to THIS reason

Riva Arora's reel with Karan Kundrra gets flak

Riva Arora's reel video on Akhiyan is trending in the Entertainment News section. In the reel video, one can see, Riva as the girlfriend of Shekhar but cheating on him by meeting other people in pubs. The person she meets happens to be Karan Kundrra and the reel depicts them both chatting and having a good time over drinks. However, the reel video has come under the scanner of netizens who are mortified to see an underaged girl acting with a mature guy in a reel.

Netizens question Riva Arora's reel video with Karan Kundrra

The reel was dropped on Riva Arora's official Instagram handle a couple of days ago. The account is managed by her mom, as per the bio on Riva Arora's Instagram page. A lot of netizens commented on Riva's reel asking she should not be doing such reel videos. There was a talk about her age as well. It seems Riva Arora is only 12. And to feature her in a video like Akhiyan's story seems too mature for the audience to digest. They have called out Riva's mother for the same. The reel was shared on YouTube which got a lot of negative reactions.

Netizens REACT on Riva Arora's reel with Karan Kundrra and Shekhar Khanijo:

This. This is what we're fighting about. And disgusted about. Not about kundra about tejasswi. Not everything is about your idols. Get out of BB and twitter and know what's happening in the country and what's right and wrong. Exploiting a child for fame,is ? pic.twitter.com/61jdeogJwd — Mon-Gangsta? (@Mon_Geller29) October 13, 2022

Who is Riva Arora?

Riva Arora has worked on TV and in films. She has worked in films such as MOM, 's URI: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, 's , 's Gunjan Saxena and more. She has been a part of TV shows such as Pavitra Bhagya and Mere Papa Hero Hiralal. It seems she was also in a web series produced by .