Roadies season 18: After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, two more gang leaders QUIT the reality show – deets inside

As per reports, Roadies 18 will no longer have gang leaders as was the norm in the recent past, with Sonu Sood being the sole face of the bike-themed reality show, while there's strong buzz that Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman will be making their comeback