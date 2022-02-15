Roadies season 18: After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia QUITS the reality show; reveals why

MTV's Roadies is one of the longest running TV reality shows. The 18th season of the show is going to unfold soon but we are going to witness a lot of changes. Rannvijay Singha, who has been the face of Roadies for ages, has decided to quit. will be stepping into his shoes and will be hosting the next season of Roadies 18. Now comes the news that who has been one of the mentors and gang leaders on the show has decided to mark her exit. Also Read - Neha Dhupia REACTS to Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singh in Roadies; says I know he will do a great job, but...

In an interview with WION, Neha Dhupia revealed that she not going to be a part of Roadies this year and even revealed why. She was quoted saying, "No, unfortunately, I'm not part of this year's 'Roadies', things have changed and It's between us and the channel.'' Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies for almost 5 years. Her fights with Prince Narula kept her in news quite a few times.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia had spoken about Rannvijay's exit and Sonu Sood's entry as the host of Roadies. She had stated that she is extremely fond of Rannvijay and it does break her heart to see him leave. She was quoted saying by Indian Express.com, "It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."