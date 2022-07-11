Roadies season 18 - Journey in South Africa has finally come to an end. Roadies are one of the most popular reality shows that have grabbed youth's attention with their daredevil stunts. The fans following of Roadies has been increasing every year. This year Roadies season 18 had a lot of adventurous stunts and audiences witnessed an amazing bond between the contestants of the show. Roadies 18 had ‘Buddy Pairs’ concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies. Also Read - Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan, Paro in Devdas and more; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Royal avatars that prove she is the epitome of beauty

The grand finale 'Race to the Top' had finalists buddy pairs Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna, Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania, and Ashish Bhatia-Nandini trying their level best to win the title of the show. However, Ashish Bhatia-Nandini emerged as the winners with their exceptional performance and left everyone jaw-dropped. The two lifted the trophy along with Rs. 10 lakhs as they became 'Ulimate Champions' of the show. The winners also won some gift hampers. Yukti and Jaswan were declared as first runner-ups, while Kevin and Moose came second. Fans went gaga over the win and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "Ashish won the Roadies title this year.....truly most deserving", while other commented saying, "Nandu was my favourite, happy she won! "

Bollywood actor hosted the show after Ranvijay Singha had left Roadies.