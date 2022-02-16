Roadies season 18 is underway with a new host as Sonu Sood has been roped in to be the new face of the ling-running reality show with both Rannvijay Singha and moving on from their lengthy association with the brand. And with a new host, there seems to be new rules to go with an entirely new format. From what we've been hearing, Roadies 18 will no longer have gang leaders as was the norm in the recent past, with being the sole face of the bike-themed reality show. Among other reports, there's strong buzz that the original founders of Roadies, and Rajiv Lakshman, will be making their comeback. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Neha Dhupia QUITS Roadies, preggers Debina Bonnerjee does Kacha Badam, Urfi Javed trolled for bizarre outfit and more

Further reports suggest that Roadies will be reverting to its old format, where Sonu Sood will do a Rannvijay and be the host of the show while the contestants will be seen performing tasks each episode, and then at the end of the episode, nominate individuals, with the one receiving the most votes being evicted. It'll mark Sonu Sood's first foray into hosting a TV show, but as popular as he is with the audience, it remains to be seen how he's accepted in place of Rannvijay, given the insane fan-following the latter enjoyed among Roadies enthusiasts. Also Read - Roadies season 18: After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia QUITS the reality show; reveals why

Earlier, Sonu Sood excitedly announced his first-time collaboration with Roadies by sharing an Insta story that read: “The journey of MTV Roadies molds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honored to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies.” Also Read - Neha Dhupia REACTS to Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singh in Roadies; says I know he will do a great job, but...

Opening up about his exit prior to Roadies season 18, Rannvijay Singha had told Hindustan Times that the channel (MTV) has been a key part of his journey and through things didn't work out for Roadies on either side this time, including issues with dates, he'll continue exploring other avenue with the channel. The new season of Roadies will begin in South Africa this March.